Shark attacks have hit the headlines this week – with Sydney, Australia seeing 4 separate incidents in just 48 hours. But what happens in the aftermath of a shark attack? A then 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin was just waist-deep in the sea at Florida’s Seacrest Beach, when she was attacked by a bull shark which tore off her left hand, and part of her right leg. After being airlifted to hospital, doctors were stunned that Lulu had survived, having lost two thirds of her blood. Lulu – who now has a prosthetic left hand and right leg – joins us live from Birmingham, Alabama to tell us about her recovery alongside her twin sister Ellie.
Meet the Teen Who Miraculously Survived a Shark Attack | This Morning
