Monaghan Mother ‘Amazed’ at Son’s Bravery in Sea Rescue | RTÉ News

The Irish mother of an Australian boy who swam for four hours through choppy waters off western Australia to get help for his family has said she is “amazed” at her son’s bravery and added she “knew he could do it”.

13-year-old Austin Appelbee made it across 4km of ocean to raise the alarm after his mother Joanne, who is originally from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, and two younger siblings were swept out to sea.

The family had gone kayaking and paddle-boarding on the water when the incident happened.