Michael Klim’s Comeback After Rare Illness ‘Attacked His Body’ | Australian Story | ABC News

Six years ago, Olympic swimming superstar Michael Klim was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a progressive autoimmune disease that causes muscle wastage and sensory loss.

He almost lost his ability to walk, forcing him to rethink his identity and search for a new purpose.

Klim, along with fiancée Michelle Owen and fellow Olympians Ian Thorpe, Daniel Kowalski and Gary Hall Jr, speaks candidly about how he hit rock bottom and ultimately emerged stronger.