I Am Regan | More Than Medals | USA Swimming

From 8x Olympic medalist to world record holder, Regan Smith has held many titles over the years, but this is her story beyond the headlines.

Watch as Regan opens up about her swimming journey, the pressure of expectations, rivalries, and her mental health along the way. As she looks ahead to the LA 2028 Olympics, this documentary captures the resilience of one of the fastest swimmers in history.

