‘Swimming Blind’: Shark Monitoring Station Offline on Central Coast | Sky News Australia

A vital shark monitoring station has been offline for five weeks, leaving the Central Coast without critical safety data.
The Killcare Beach station has been offline since December 16, with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries yet to install a replacement.
The system tracks more than 2,500 tagged sharks along the New South Wales coastline and is used to warn swimmers.
Terrigal MP Adam Crouch says more than a million summer visitors to the region have effectively been “swimming blind.”
