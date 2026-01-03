Swim Dip Chill | Women’s Wild Swimming Retreat in Türkiye | Swimnest

Swim Dip Chill is a six-day women’s wild swimming retreat set in the rivers, lakes, and turquoise coves of southwest Türkiye. Days unfold on the water — swimming, sailing, and resting — with yoga, nourishing food, and space to slow right down.

Based at a peaceful riverside guesthouse near Dalyan, this escape is designed for those craving sunshine, connection, and the freedom to move at their own pace. All activities are optional, and the atmosphere is relaxed, supportive, and welcoming to all levels.

