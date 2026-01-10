This Teenage Swimmer Is Breaking Records in P.E.I. Here’s Where He Hopes to Go Next | CBC News

Swimmer's Daily

This Teenage Swimmer Is Breaking Records in P.E.I. Here's Where He Hopes to Go Next

rokur
A young athlete from Summerside is shattering swim records. Ryan Reid, 14, is dominating swim meets and racking up gold medals. He hopes one day his hard work will take him to the big stage: the Olympics. CBC’s Cody MacKay has that story.

