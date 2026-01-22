Swimmer's Daily

Sydney Remains on High Alert as Bullshark Sightings Continue | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in

While beaches are expected to re-open ahead of the long weekend, Sydney remains on high alert as bullshark sightings continue uncomfortably close to shore. It comes as loved ones of the two shark attack victims ask the community to keep them in their thoughts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.