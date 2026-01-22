Swimmer's Daily

Watch Highlights from the 2025 COPE Galway Christmas Swim

by

rokur
in

Over 1,000 swimmers and dippers made their way to Blackrock beach, Salthil for the 2025 COPE Galway Christmas Swim on a sunny December day. We had people from across Galway, Ireland and international guests who were in Galway for Christmas. Watch highlights from the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.