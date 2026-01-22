Young Metro Atlanta Brothers Setting Swim Records, Paving Way for Future Stardom | 11Alive

Swimmer's Daily

Parker and Preston Wheeler are unbelievable! To be setting school records and state records while still in middle school is INSANE. Parker’s state-record swims at only 12 years old are next-level, and Preston’s finishes against high schoolers are super impressive too!

