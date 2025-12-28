Swimmer's Daily

Summer McIntosh Named CP Female Athlete of the Year | The Canadian Press

rokur
Reporter Donna Spencer explains why swimmer Summer McIntosh was voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for a third straight year after a dominant 2025 season that included four world championship gold medals and three world records set at national trials.

