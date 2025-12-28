Search Called off as Two People Presumed Dead on Christmas Day Swim | SWNS

A search has been called off for two people presumed dead on a Christmas Day swim – after fresh video emerged of the dramatic rescue efforts.

Emergency services were called at 10.25am yesterday to the beach at Budleigh Salterton in Devon following concern for people in the water.

Devon and Cornwall Police, said a number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked by paramedics.

However, two men remain missing and the Coastguard and RNLI have now concluded their searches at the scene.