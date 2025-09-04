Swimmer's Daily

‘I Can Swim Again’: Para Swimmer Nicolas-Guy Turbide Shares More About Mercury Poisoning Diagnosis | CBC Sports

Since 2022, Para swimmer Nicolas-Guy Turbide hadn’t been feeling like himself, but specialist after specialist couldn’t give him any answers. Finally in April he got some; mercury poisoning due to how his body was metabolizing his fish consumption. Armed with answers and a sense of relief he’ll be competing at Para swimming worlds coming up in just a few weeks.

