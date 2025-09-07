Every pool used to have a diving board. Now they’ve practically disappeared. In this episode, Nora Ali sets out to find out why, from standing on the edge of the tallest dive tower in the Western Hemisphere to digging into the forgotten history of backyard pools and the hidden forces that reshaped American summer fun. This isn’t just a story about diving boards, but about how something beloved can vanish almost overnight, not because people stopped wanting it, but because bigger forces decided the risks weren’t worth it. So why did diving boards disappear, and what does that reveal about the invisible ways our lives are shaped? Nora dives in to find out.
Why America Got Rid of All Its Diving Boards | Business Explains The World
