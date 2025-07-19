Swimmer's Daily

World Aquatics Championships Serves as Good Stepping Stone for SG Women’s Water Polo Team: Captain | CNA

by

rokur
in

Singapore’s women’s water polo captain says the World Aquatics Championships serves as a good stepping stone for the team. It helps to finetune things leading up to December’s SEA Games. The team’s campaign is winding down after an 18-9 defeat to Argentina in the 13th-16th classification match. Singapore have one more match to go. Nadine Yeam reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.