China’s Swimming Team Begins Training Camp in Beijing｜2025 World Aquatics Championships | CGTN Sports Scene

China’s national swimming team started their training camp in Beijing, featuring star athletes such as Pan Zhanle, Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun, Qin Haiyang, Tang Qianting, and Li Bingjie.

