Stranger Saves 6-Year-Old Boy From Drowning in Pool: ‘I Just Did What I Had to Do’ | KEYC News Now

A 6-year-old boy who started drowning in a Florida swimming pool is alive, thanks to a stranger who rushed to help.

Surveillance video shows the terrifying moment last Wednesday when 6-year-old Oscar went underwater in a Fort Lauderdale swimming pool and began struggling to breathe.

Roque Ivan Ocampo heard screaming and ran to help, tossing his shoes and diving into the deep end. He pulled Oscar to the surface, someone helped them out of the water and he quickly began lifesaving measures.

“I started doing CPR. The kid wasn’t breathing, but I keep doing it and doing it until he started breathing again,” Ocampo said.