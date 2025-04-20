Swimmer's Daily

Smartwatch a Lifesaver After Dramatic Ocean Rescue | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in ,

Smartwatches are increasingly proving to be lifesavers, with body surfer Rick Shearman using his device when lost at sea off Byron Bay. The dramatic rescue is now featuring in a national campaign.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.