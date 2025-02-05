Swimmer's Daily

Tense Underwater Cube Solving Challenge | Guinness World Records

by

rokur
in

The most 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cubes solved underwater (unsupported) is 14, and was achieved by Daryl Tan Hong An (Singapore), on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, at the Y-40 The Deep Joy, in Montegrotto Terme, Italy, on 12 February 2024.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.