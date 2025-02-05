Bringing an Olympic Mindset to Life | Camille Cheng | TEDxTinHau Women

Have you ever dedicated years of your life to something that comes down to just one moment? Three-time Olympic swimmer, Camille Cheng, shares how over the past 15 years, she’s spent thousands of hours training for races that last less than a minute. Her talk explores how chasing an Olympic dream taught her lessons we can all apply to our own lives—whether or not we’re competing in a pool. Camille Cheng is a three time Hong Kong Olympic Swimmer (2016, 2020, 2024) and a seven-time Asian Games medallist. Raised between Hong Kong and Beijing, Camille’s career as a psychologist was bookended by national team championships in 2012 and 2015, where she served as a team captain.

After earning her psychology degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Camille furthered her qualifications by obtaining her Master’s in Industrial-Organisational Psychology from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and a Sports and Performance Psychology certificate.