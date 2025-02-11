Swimmer's Daily

‘Swimming Is an Essential Life Skill’: Aquamissions Aims to Teach Lifesaving Water Safety to Kids in Cleveland | WKYC Channel 3

In the waters of Cleveland State University’s pool, a new wave of opportunity is making a splash for students from Scranton Elementary School.

For many of these fourth graders, this isn’t just a swim lesson—it’s their first real introduction to the water.

