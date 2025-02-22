Swimmer's Daily

Elk Lake Girls Swim Team Makes Waves With First-Ever Undefeated Lackawanna League Season | FOX 56 WOLF

by

rokur
in

From the kiddie pool to the big pool swimming in a small area in Susquehanna county a team has risen to the top of the Lackawanna league. For the first time in school history the Warriors girls swim team went undefeated in division 2 to capture their first ever championship.

See FOX 56 WOLF

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.