Swim Coach Pledges Polar Plunge to Fundraise for Hurricane Helene Victims | WXLV-TV

Volunteers helping Helene families in Swannanoa and Black Mountain are taking it one step further with a polar plunge pool challenge to raise thousands.

Beth Rathbone is a swim coach for Owen High School in Buncombe County and Mountain Heritage in Yancey County.

She has a personal goal to raise $6,000 as she plunges this Saturday, Jan. 25 into a Black Mountain pool in frigid temps.

