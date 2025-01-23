Ngong Drowning Probe: Autopsy Conducted on the Bodies of Two Minors | Citizen TV Kenya

Swimmer's Daily

Ngong Drowning Probe: Autopsy Conducted on the Bodies of Two Minors

The postmortem examination of two young girls who went missing before their bodies were discovered in a quarry in Ngong, Kajiado County, has revealed that they died of drowning. The two minors had left home on Sunday afternoon to play but did not return. Their bodies were later found floating in a dam in the Ololua area.

