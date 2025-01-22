Drowning is one of the top causes of death but the level of prevention is still too low in most countries. On December 13, 2024, the first Global status report on drowning prevention 2024 was launched. The report highlights that at least 3 million people have lost their lives to drowning over the past decade. An estimated 300 000 of these drowning deaths occurred in 2021 alone, 43% of which were among children aged 14 years or younger. The report details the scale of global drowning fatalities, and progress made in advancing strategies and actions to reduce drowning around the world.
More information: https://www.who.int/teams/social-determinants-of-health/safety-and-mobility/global-report-on-drowning-prevention
Prevention of Drowning: Key Findings From the WHO Global Status Report on Drowning Prevention 2024 | World Health Organization (WHO)
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply