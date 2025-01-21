Swimmer's Daily

Can Ellie Simmonds Help Our Mark Feel Confident Swimming? | Lorraine

This January we’re taking on new challenges in our new series our ‘What are you waiting for?’ And with 1 in 3 adults unable to swim, our Mark’s getting his confidence back in the pool – with the help of Ellie Simmonds.

