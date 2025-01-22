Royal Life Saving Urges Men to Take Care Around Water This Long Weekend

Heading into the long weekend, Royal Life Saving is urging men to Make the Right Call around the water with their mates and families.

Over the past decade, 2237 males have fatally drowned. On average, 220 fathers, sons, husbands, brothers, friends drown each year. Males continue to be over-represented, making up 82 per cent of all drowning deaths.

Inland waterways pose higher risks for younger men aged 25 to 34 years, with 41 per cent of all drowning in this age group occurring at rivers/creeks and lakes/dams. In comparison, men 35 to 44 years most commonly drown at beaches (26 per cent).

Alcohol is a significant factor for drowning in men. Research shows that 25 to 34 years age group report the highest proportion (34 per cent) of alcohol-related drowning compared to all other age groups.

