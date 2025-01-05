Swimmer's Daily

Backstroke Swimming Body Position | Tip 7 | Aggressively Rotating Your Shoulders | U.S. Masters Swimming

by

rokur
in ,

Staying rotated throughout your backstroke pull to overcome the limitations of your shoulder range of motion and maximize your pull is important. Although doing so solves one problem, it can also create a new one.

If you delay your rotation until you finish your pull and you need to be rotated to the other side of your body to start your pull with your other arm, your rotation is going to have to be really fast.

