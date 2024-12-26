Swimmer's Daily

Exclusive Interview With Leon Marchand – 2024 Swimmer of the Year | World Aquatics

Leon Marchand opens up about his unforgettable experiences at the Paris 2024, and for the first time hearing the entire arena erupt in chants of “Leon!”. He shares behind-the-scenes stories from the Olympic Games, his swimming career, the short-course season, gives us a glimpse into his future plans in the sport, and tells who he is beyond the pool.

