Drowning Tragedy, a Mother’s Emotional Plea Just Two Days After Her Daughter’s Death | 7NEWS

A Morwell mother is pleading for answers after her four-year-old daughter drowned in a neighbour’s pool. The little girl had snuck through the boundary fence of their rental property. Her life support turned off, 11 days later.

