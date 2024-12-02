Swimmer's Daily

A Swim Lesson | Los Angeles Times

by

rokur
in ,

An ode to an everyday hero, Bill Marsh, a swim teacher who helps children discover their own power when submerged in an overwhelming unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.