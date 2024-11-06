European Aquatics is proud to unveil the video for Swim Safe Europe, the newly rebranded Learn to Swim initiative aimed at transforming water safety education across the continent. The video provides context as to the change that reflects our commitment to enhancing water competence and safety for communities everywhere. The rebranding to Swim Safe Europe marks a pivotal moment in our mission to ensure that aquatics education is accessible and resonates with a broader audience while emphasising the importance of drowning prevention and water safety skills.
Swim Safe Europe Video Showcases New Era for European Aquatics
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply