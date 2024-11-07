Swimmer's Daily

Ariarne Titmus | Olympic Gold, Hawthorn & Melbourne Cup Festivities | Rush Hour with JB & Billy

by

rokur
in ,

Australian swimming royalty Ariarne Titmus joined Billy & Lehmo in the Rush Hour studios! She discussed the success in the pool, her beloved Hawks & letting her hair down at the Melbourne Cup carnival & much more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.