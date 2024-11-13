Swimmer's Daily

South African Olympic Great Chad Le Clos Plans to Inspire Next Generation | CGTN Africa

by

rokur
in ,

Swimmer Chad le Clos, who won the 200-meter butterfly at London 2012, says he always wants to give back to the sport. He hopes to pass on knowledge to help young aspiring swimmers reach their potential through his newly founded foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.