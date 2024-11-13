Swimmer's Daily

A Doping Scandal, a Freak Accident and a Secret Illness: Shayna Jack’s Comeback | Australian Story

When swimmer Shayna Jack tested positive to a banned substance five years ago, her world imploded.

Branded a drug cheat, she was expelled from swimming and forced to defend herself at not one, but two hearings against world anti-doping authorities.

Shayna was ultimately cleared of intentional doping but after two years away from the pool, could she make a comeback?

At the 2024 Olympics, her vindication was complete.

