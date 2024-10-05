Sharks and Swimmers Caught Together on Drone Camera in Bondi, Australia | ABC News In-depth

Shark nets were introduced in New South Wales, Australia, in 1937 in an attempt to prevent shark attacks on surfers and beachgoers.

But in recent years, they have been the subject of much dispute. Critics say they’re outdated, ineffective, and harmful to marine life, while the state government says they keep people safe.

Two men with close encounters with sharks – shark bite survivor Marshall Flanagan and drone pilot Jason Iggleden – share their experiences and weigh in on the debate.