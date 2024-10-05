Swimmer's Daily

New Hampshire First Responders Rescue Moose Taking a Swim | Inside Edition

by

rokur
in ,

The Bedford New Hampshire Police and Fire Department were both called out when a moose got stuck during his afternoon swim. They pulled the pool cover back so the animal could get out, which he calmly did while giving the camera some side eye. Because the moose seemed unharmed and non-threatening, officers let him go, but they warn that moose can be dangerous. Inside Edition Digital has more.

