Pregnant Mom, Husband Drown on Hawaii Vacation, Leaving Behind Their 18-Month-Old Son | New York Post | Island Post

Young parents to an 18-month-old son and an unborn baby girl tragically drowned Saturday while vacationing in Hawaii.

Washington residents Ilya and Sophia Tsaruk — who was pregnant with their second child — died in the waters off Maui while swimming in the tropical paradise, according to the local fire department and their loved ones.

Maui firefighters and ocean rescue teams were called to respond to a report of “swimmers/snorkelers in distress” at Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve just after noon, the department said.

