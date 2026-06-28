Swimmer's Daily

San Clemente Couple Witnesses Deadly Crocodile Attack in Puerto Vallarta | NBCLA

by

rokur
in

They said they got a kayak to try to get to the man and help him. This video was broadcast during the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.