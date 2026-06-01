Swimmer's Daily

Olympian Teaches Swimming in Montgomery | WSFA 12 News

by

rokur
in , ,

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Beta Sigma Alumni Chapter held a free swim clinic to teach kids water safety and basic swimming skills

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.