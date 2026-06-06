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‘I Can’t Swim Anymore’: Search Continues for Beloved Barber Missing in Delaware River | FOX 29 Philadelphia

by

rokur
in

Crews are searching the Delaware River off Torresdale for a missing swimmer after officials said a group of friends went out on boats overnight. Friends identified the missing man as a beloved barber from the Dominican Republic who owned a shop on Rising Sun Avenue. The Coast Guard and Philadelphia police Marine Unit have been searching the river, and FOX 29 was told the effort is now a recovery mission.

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