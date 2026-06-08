Swimmer's Daily

FDNY Drone Assists in Rescuing Swimmers off Rockaway Beach | ABC7NY

by

rokur
in ,

A drone assisted in the rescue of two swimmers in distress off Rockaway Beach earlier this week.

The FDNY says it happened at Beach 97th Street on Tuesday when the two swimmers were being swept out into the ocean just after lifeguards had left for the day.

See ABC7NY

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