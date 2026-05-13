Swimmer's Daily

The Waterkeeper’s Swim Alert Project Begins 14th Year of Testing Fecal Contamination Levels | Post and Courier

by

rokur
in ,

Charleston Waterkeeper Andrew Wunderley and a team of volunteers perform weekly checks the quality of Charleston’s waterways.

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