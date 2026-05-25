Swimmer's Daily

James Magnussen Misfires at Controversial Enhanced Games | 7NEWS

by

rokur
in

James Magnussen’s racing comeback at the controversial Enhanced Games couldn’t have gone worse.

Despite using performance enhancing drugs he finished last in both his races. Adding to the humiliation he was beaten by a clean athlete.

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