Swimmer's Daily

BronxNet Today: Making Waves And Saving Lives With “Swim 1922” | BronxNet

by

rokur
in , ,

A sorority is on a mission to spread swim-safety awareness throughout the East Coast with professional life-saving drills and instructions. One of these initiatives is taking place in the Bronx’s Commonpoint recreational center.

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