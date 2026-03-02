Athletes Speak Out After University Ends Swimming and Diving Program | WCHS Eyewitness News

Like many college athletes, Mia McBride followed her passion far away from home – in her case, eight hours away to become a member of the Marshall University swimming and diving team.

McBride and her teammates were hit with difficult news on Feb. 17 when Marshall’s Board of Governors moved to discontinue the swimming and diving team.

“To push yourself so hard and to really strive so hard to create that team environment together, for it to be removed at the drop of a hat, it’s an indescribable feeling,” McBride said.