Swimmer's Daily

Tupelo Aquatic Center Welcomes State Swimmers This Weekend | WTVA 9 News

by

rokur
in

More than 300 swimmers are in Tupelo for Mississippi’s swimming short-course championships.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.