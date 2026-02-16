Swimmer's Daily

The Ladies Who Do Swim – Trailer | Open Road

by

rokur
in

In the open water of the Mediterranean, off the coast of Spain,a swimming competition, the Marina Alta Open Water Circuit, takes place each year. This event consists of six different races along the Marina Alta coastline. One of the circuits takes place in Jàvea, a small coastal town and fishing village an hour south of Valencia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.