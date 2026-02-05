Summer McIntosh’s Freestyle Secrets | Propulsion Swimming

How does Summer McIntosh swim so fast? In this video, from Propulsion Swimming, we are breaking down the freestyle technique of Canada’s teenage phenom and multiple World Champion.

We use the BLABT method (Body, Legs, Arms, Breathing, and Timing) to find out exactly what sets her apart in the pool.

Summer McIntosh is arguably the most technically sound freestyler in the world today. If you want to improve your swim technique or lower your PB, this is the athlete to study.