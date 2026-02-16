39th Black History Invitational Aims to Tackle Disparities in Swimming | NBC4 Washington

Swimmer's Daily

39th Black History Invitational Aims to Tackle Disparities in Swimming

1,300 swimmers from 38 states came to D.C. for the Black History Invitational Swim Meet, founded by former Mayor Marion Barry to tackle swimming disparities in the Black community. News4’s Jessica Albert reports.

